Tucker Carlson went off on Democrats on Wednesday during their sham impeachment votes against President Trump.

Joining Tucker was Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) a Trump Republican from New York state.

The two pondered the eerie display of Democrat lemmings jumping the cliff for Pelosi.

Lee Zeldin: You have these Democrats in districts that Trump won in 2016 all walking the plank together… Tucker Carlson: Yeah, it is kind of a Jonestown dynamic where they all know it’s going to end badly but they’re doing it anyway.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

The post Tucker on Democrats’ Impeachment Vote: “It Is Kind of a Jonestown Dynamic Where They All Know It’s Going to End Badly” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.