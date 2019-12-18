Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is the only member to vote “present” for the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and her reasons for it made left-wing social media melt down.

Gabbard released a

statement explaining that she believed the president deserved impeachment but not by such a partisan vote.

“After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no,” Gabbard said.

“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote Present. I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” she explained.

“I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country,” she added.

Liberal commentators excoriated Gabbard on Twitter for not voting with her fellow Democrats to impeach.

Democrats pushed two articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives on Wednesday. One accused the president of abuse of power and the other accused him of obstruction of Congress.

Gabbard is also running a long shot campaign to win the Democratic presidential nomination.



