Virginia’s Tazewell County passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration and a resolution in support of raising a militia to defend gun rights.

On December 16, the Washington Examiner reported the passage of the militia resolution, noting it had happened earlier in the month. WJHL reported that the resolution focused on “the right to a well-funded and regulated militia described in the U.S. Constitution and Commonwealth’s constitution.”

Eighty-six of Virginia’s 95 counties are now Second Amendment Sanctuaries and various law enforcement figures in the state have made clear their intention to defend gun rights, should the need arise.

For example, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins made clear he is ready to “deputize thousands” to defend gun rights.

On November 24, Breitbart News reported Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker’s pledge not to enforce unconstitutional gun laws, even if ordered to do so by a judge.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.