Authorities charged a Washington state man with the murder of a transgender teen.

What are the details?

According to the New York Post, authorities charged 25-year-old David Bogdanov on Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen of Vancouver, Washington.

Kuhnhausen was last seen alive in June.

Bogdanov reportedly connected with Kuhnhausen on social media app Snapchat and later met up with her in person.

During their meeting, Kuhnhausen reportedly told Bogdanov that she was born a male and was transitioning to female.

Bogdanov insisted that he asked her to leave when she told him about her biological gender, denying that he had anything to do with her demise. He said that after Kuhnhausen left, he never saw her again.

Vancouver Police Lt. Tom Ryan said that Bogdanov reportedly told Kuhnhausen that her transgenderism was “offensive.”

“We suspect that there was probably some interaction where — and by his own admission — that he determined that, somehow found out during conversation that she was transgender and he stated that he, that [it] was offensive to his culture and he asked her to get out of his van.”

Authorities discovered Kuhnhausen’s body on Dec. 7 in a remote area in Clark County. The Post reports that cellular records determine that Bogdanov was “in the same area on June 6 as where Kuhnhausen’s body was later found.”

Authorities say that Kuhnhausen was strangled.

What else?

KPTV-TV reported that prior to the discovery of her remains, Kuhnhausen was listed in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Bogdanov is being held without bail. He appeared Wednesday morning in Clark County Superior Court where Judge Suzan Clark set a hearing to contest the no-bail hold. Bogdanov is set to appear in court again on Jan. 2.

According to The Oregonian, the case remains open and ongoing, and law enforcement continues to seek people who might have information about the teen’s disappearance and subsequent death.