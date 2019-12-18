On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed a recent Pride Source interview with Charlize Theron, where the actress spoke candidly about her 7-year-old child, Jackson, a transgender female who Theron said came out as transgender at 3 years old.

“I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her,” Theron said.

Watch the video below for more.

