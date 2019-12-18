British comedian, political satirist, and author Andrew Doyle has routinely hoaxed the mainstream media, tricking politically correct news sites and established newspapers into publishing radical and borderline gibberish commentary merely because it pushes the “woke” agenda.

Doyle, who recently spoke about his media hoaxing, is best known for his character Titania McGrath, an “activist,” “healer,” and “radical intersectionalist poet” perpetually pushing “social justice” and calling out the “privileged” for their grave offenses, such as cultural appropriation, or engaging in heteronormative sex.

Speaking about “Satire in the Digital Age” at the National Liberal Club in London, Doyle touched on his latest hoax against the media via The Independent. In February, the U.K. site published commentary from an unknown author supposedly named Liam Evans, titled, “As a comedy aficionado, I’m appalled at disgusting ‘jokes’ creeping back into the industry.”

“Evans” called for possible “hate speech” investigations into popular comedians like Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle, and Louis C.K. over their anti-PC jokes.

“Comedians, crying ‘free speech’ isn’t good enough – hate crime laws should apply to all of us,” the piece says.

However, as noted by Doyle, the fourth letter of each sentence curiously spells out: “Titian McGrath wrote this you gullible hacks.”

In a statement to The Daily Wire, Doyle said The Independent “fell for the hoax because they agreed with the point being made.”

“It’s sadly predictable that a mainstream news outlet would publish an article calling for the criminalisation of certain jokes, because that is wholly in keeping with the mindset of the woke elite,” the satirist said. “They fell for the hoax because they agreed with the point being made. They simply don’t trust the average person to understand the difference between comedy and real life.”

Last summer, The New York Times published a letter from an anonymous author (who signs off as “whitey”) titled, “How Can I Cure My White Guilt.” Here’s a taste:

I’m riddled with shame. White shame. This isn’t helpful to me or to anyone, especially people of color. I feel like there is no “me” outside of my white/upper middle class/cisgender identity. I feel like my literal existence hurts people, like I’m always taking up space that should belong to someone else.

Doyle’s McGrath claimed credit for the “woke” masterpiece on social media, though the satirist wouldn’t outright claim the letter during his London speech.

“It doesn’t actually matter” if Titania wrote the letter or not, Doyle argued. “The point is that a major publication is happy to publish any old nonsense so long as it is sufficiently ‘woke.’ The social justice ideology has infected our mainstream media and irrevocably degraded its standards. That’s what theses hoaxes reveal.”

“What has happened to our media?” Doyle continued. “Why is a respected national newspaper publishing drivel by a writer that no one has ever heard of because it’s pushing a ‘woke’ agenda? What does that tell us?”

“If it takes a hoaxer to provoke a little self-reflection, then surely that’s a good thing,” the author added.

WATCH:

[embedded content]