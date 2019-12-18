A Tennessee nurse and a cancer patient receiving chemotherapy treatments sang a heartwarming duet of “O Holy Night” in a hospital bedroom on Sunday, according to a video.

Penn Pennington, a Nashville session guitarist, was getting his chemotherapy treatments at a local hospital when the nurse discovered he was a musician.

The nurse, Alex Collazo, then brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing along with her.

That led to the bedside performance of “O Holy Night,” recorded by Pennington’s daughter Brandi Mykle Leath this Sunday. The video quickly went viral, receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

Pennington, 67, had been playing in Nashville’s downtown country bars for almost 30 years and appeared at the Grand Ole Opry with Jack Greene for 23 years.

Collazo, 24, is a registered oncology nurse at Tristar Centennial’s Sarah Cannon Cancer Center in Nashville. She began playing guitar in middle school, but her true passion lies as a singer.

“I admitted him to the hospital, and we got to talking, so I asked him to tell me something fun about himself. I could tell he was kind of down,” Collazo told the Tennessean.

Pennington said he had been skydiving more than 1,250 times, and Collazo told him about her passion for music in return. Once Collazo was free, and Pennington was feeling up to it, they had the hospital room jam session.

“Music is such a wonderful healer. I was completely, totally moved by this,” Leath said.