Christmas is the “hap, hap-pi-est” time of the year, or so goes one of the songs that has become a staple of this holiday. However, life goes on, and this life isn’t always pretty: People die. Accidents happen. Tragedies occur. Marriages fail. Jobs disappear. Houses foreclose.

In the past, when facing difficult times at Christmas, I would put up a few more decorations, buy more presents, turn up the music. This year is different. My beloved husband has been in and out and in the hospital, often at death’s door.

So what do you do when your world is upside down? What do you do when faced with all those bright decorations, busy sidewalks and holiday cheer? They often make the pain deep inside your very soul a little deeper. As a Christian, I pray, but at times like this, words fail me, so I open my Bible and His words comfort me.

There have been so many nights that I would fall into bed exhausted from the stress of the day only to find that sleep would not come. I have often turned to the book of Philippians. It’s only four chapters. It is the most joyful book in the Bible, but Paul, the principle author of the New Testament, wrote it chained to a prison guard. There is a prescription for times like these in Chapter 4:4-8:

“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

I can’t begin to count the nights I have fallen asleep following that prescription. First Thessalonians 5:18 says, “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.”

How can one be thankful in these circumstances? Are you supposed to thank God for losing, your house, your job, your marriage or someone you love? No. The evil in this world does not come from God, but when bad things happen to us, we can still be thankful for God’s presence, for his provision and the good He will accomplish through our present situation.

The 23rd Psalm says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil for you are with me.” What an amazing promise!

Not only that, God incarnate experienced the same kind of pain we are going through and more. Philippians 2:5-8 tells us that Jesus, “being in the very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage, rather he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant being made in human likeness and being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross.”

Jesus willingly took our sins and died so that we might be united with a holy God. But, that is not the end. He rose again, giving us victory over death so that those who accept this incredible gift – and it is a gift – will live forever.

So if there is no merry in your Christmas, I encourage you to seek out a church, a Christian friend or simply open the Bible and begin to explore the riches of God’s word to receive this blessed assurance. Then, you can rejoice in the midst of even the most difficult circumstance knowing that you do not have to walk this walk alone.

I rejoice that whatever I or my husband needed has been richly provided: a place to sleep at the home of a friend near the hospital; a warm meal, hug, visit, call or text of encouragement at just the right moment. I rejoice that I’ve had a shoulder to cry on, a friend who decorated my home and stocked the refrigerator and a doctor who would intervene at just the right moment. All of these things were unexpected blessings when I needed them most.

I have no idea where this difficult journey will end, but I know that this life is temporary and eternity is forever. Yes, I can rejoice knowing that my future, and that of my beloved husband, is secure.

Wishing you the peace and, yes, even joy this Christmas that only comes from following Him.