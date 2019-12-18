Serial liar Adam Schiff spoke Wednesday morning from the House floor after drinking and partying all night celebrating impeachment.

Sitting behind Schiff Wednesday morning was one his of top aides Sean Misko — Misko is a former NSC colleague and crony of ‘whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella.



Sean Misko

Misko could be seen smirking Wednesday morning as Schiff stood at the lectern lying his face off about President Trump.

WATCH:

Amb. Taylor served this country for decades & earned a Bronze Star. Lt. Col. Vindman is a Purple Heart recipient. Amb. Yovanovitch served in dangerous places all over the world. “Well, we should have more career bureaucrats of that caliber.” —@RepAdamSchiff pic.twitter.com/wU9GZJFmmv — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) December 18, 2019

Backstory on Schiff, Sean Misko and Eric Ciaramella:

Adam Schiff hired former NatSec colleague and friend of ‘whistleblower’ Eric Ciaramella just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump in August over his call to Zelensky alleging Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Mr. Ciaramella, however, ran to Schiff’s staffers (Sean Misko?) before he filled out the whistleblower complaint, a violation of House rules.

Trump released the transcript of his call to Zelensky and there was no pressure, no quid pro quo and Ukraine received US military aid three weeks before the deadline.

New records revealed House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff hired aide Sean Misko on July 26, not in August as previously reported.

Both Misko and Ciaramella worked together in the National Security Council and now Misko gets a front row seat to the impeachment sham he started with his partner-in-crime Eric Ciaramella.

