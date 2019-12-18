The White House on Wednesday is handing out Christmas cards and the six-page note President Trump sent Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiWhite House counsel didn’t take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports House panel sets guidelines for historic impeachment vote Protesters rally against Trump in multiple cities on eve of impeachment vote MORE (D-Calif.) to senators as the House prepares to vote on articles of impeachment.

A picture of the card and note was tweeted by Sens. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyWashington braces as North Korea deadline looms Republicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy On The Money: Trump, China announce ‘Phase One’ trade deal | Supreme Court takes up fight over Trump financial records | House panel schedules hearing, vote on new NAFTA deal MORE (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Murphy said a White House staffer is delivering the “incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter” as well as two Christmas cards, a large and small one, “as a package.”

True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. pic.twitter.com/y8gZuQbipl — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 18, 2019

Blumenthal seemingly offered the White House a mocking thanks for the card and letter “bizarrely delivered together.”

Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 18, 2019

The letter is not included in the Christmas card. The two were handed out in separate envelopes, according to a White House spokesperson.

As the Senators received their cards, elsewhere in the Capitol, House members were debating the two articles of impeachment against Trump that will be voted on later Wednesday.

Trump sent the six-page letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, urging her to halt impeachment proceedings and accusing Democrats of an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power.”

The two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A White House spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.