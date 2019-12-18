White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Wednesday warned Democrats that history will not “look kindly” on the House Democratic leadership pushing to impeach President Donald Trump.

Grisham said the day of Trump’s inevitable impeachment in the House makes for “a very, very sad day for this country.”

“Today is a very, very sad day for this country,” she declared. “History’s not going to look kindly on these Democrats led by the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Schumer. This is a sad day and [Trump] wanted to make sure that he put down exactly what they’re doing. A president is about to be impeached for partisan, political reasons and that alone.”

Grisham explained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is going through with impeachment because she was “pressured” by a certain group within her party.

“[Pelosi] is being held hostage by a very, very radical group within the Democratic Party and I think that she was pressured to do so,” Grisham outlined. “She overplayed her hand, and now she has to see it through. I think that she would have been called out by that group in her party and I think she had to go forward with it.”

“Americans are not interested in this,” she added.

