Rep. Al Green (R-TX) used a famous and debunked photo from #FakeNews TIME Magazine to smear President Trump during his speech today on the House floor before the Democrats’ impeachment vote.

Al Green has wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he was inaugurated. Green wants to impeach President Trump because of “racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia…” Green wanted to impeach Trump because of slavery. But most importantly Green wanted to impeach President Trump so he doesn’t win next year!

On Wednesday, during his remarks on the US House floor, Green used the famous debunked image of an immigrant girl crying that TIME Magazine slapped on their cover to hurt Donald Trump.

When your case is so flimsy that you have to manipulate emotions using an ALREADY DEBUNKED LIE involving a child. This little girl was NOT SEPARATED FROM HER MOTHER and this has NOTHING to do with removing a duly elected President. These people are SCUM. #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/d9TQ7g59dK — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) December 18, 2019

The moving photo was used by the liberal media and and far left activists to pummel the Trump administration for its decision to start strictly enforcing immigration laws at the border.

But it was all a lie.

The mother abandoned a husband and three kids at home in Honduras. The mother was previously deported in 2013. The mother and daughter were never separated. She left her husband and paid a coyote $6,000 to sneak back into the United States.

TIME Magazine later corrected their misleading cover.

And Al Green used the photo on the House Floor today.

Lies on top of lies!

