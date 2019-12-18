If former NFL, CFL, and AAF quarterback Johnny Manziel had any thought of joining the new XFL, he should start thinking other thoughts.

That message was delivered loud and clear by XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, who believes the new league has “better” players than Manziel.

“I would argue that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest with you,” Luck told the Tampa Bay Times in response to a question about Manziel and former Browns player Trent Richardson’s prospects in the league. “Johnny has his own history, and we have coaches from the CFL (Canadian Football League) who have seen him close up. I watched Trent when he was with the Colts, and I watched him when he was with the AAF. He was in the draft pool. Coaches and scouts looked at him and didn’t think he was going to help their team. I think the guys we have on our teams are the best 560 that aren’t playing in the National Football League.”

Manziel surprised many by not entering the XFL draft pool, so perhaps he has no interest in joining the league. Or, he may agree with Luck and realize that he wouldn’t be able to make a roster even if he tried.

In any event, Manziel’s playing options appear to have come to an end.

Manziel was the 22nd overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014. However, he lasted only two years in the league before eventually being cut.

