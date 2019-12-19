Actor Pierce Brosnan said that he was thankful to President Donald Trump for the economy, even after once saying that he thought he was destroying the country.

Brosnan is best known for portraying the fictional British spy James Bond in the movie franchise between 1995 and 2002.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” Brosnan said in an interview with ITK.

“People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction,” he added.

“This country is part of my life,” he explained. “I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society.”

This is in stark contrast to what he said just a year ago, when he claimed that the destruction under Trump was so bad that he was considering leaving.

“That man has torn this country apart, and you have to work out how much longer you can stay here,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Despite praising the economy under Trump, Brosnan added that he was unhappy with his environmental policy positions and he wanted to less emphasis on coal-based energy.

“He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us,” Brosnan said.

“And there are other ways,” he claimed. “We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures.”

Upbeat views on the economy have Americans spending more this holiday season



