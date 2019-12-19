Former Sen. Al FrankenAlan (Al) Stuart FrankenLankford to be named next Senate Ethics chairman The job no GOP senator wants: ‘I’d rather have a root canal’ Take Trump literally and seriously in Minnesota MORE (D-Minn.) mocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s (R-Ky.) Senate floor statement, comparing his speech to listening to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Franken took to Twitter to criticize McConnell’s Senate floor statement ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s impeachment trial.

“Listening to Mitch McConnell talk about the decline of bipartisanship is like listening to Jeffrey Dahmer complain about the decline of dinner party etiquette,” he said.

Dahmer is an infamous serial killer who raped and killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991 and was known for eating parts of his victims.

McConnell condemned House Democrats for voting to impeach the president in a Senate floor speech Thursday.

“Let’s be clear: the House’s vote yesterday was not some neutral judgment. … It was the predetermined end of a partisan crusade,” McConnell said.

Trump officially became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached after the House voted in approval of two articles of impeachment Wednesday night. The matter will move to a trial in the Senate, which is unlikely to vote to remove Trump.

McConnell has said he won’t be “impartial” about impeachment “at all,” prompting some Democrats to call for him to recuse himself from the trial.