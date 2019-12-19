Amazon has rolled out a new Alexa app set to defuse holiday fights, reports the Daily Mail.

Using the phrase “Alexa, change the subject,” app users can utilize the “distraction technique” to change the topic during disputes.

For example, the AI-powered assistant will bring up a new topic by asking such questions as “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?”

It could also ask: “What would your superpower be and why?” according to the Daily Mail.

A survey by Amazon conducted among 1,500 British people found most arguments tend to break out on Christmas Day around 6:30 p.m. ET. Money was at the top of the argument list, followed by what to watch on TV and bad behavior, according to the survey.

Full debate questions are also set up on the virtual assistant to lighten the mood, including Pineapple on pizza was the greatest culinary development of the 20th century. “Discuss . . .”

The survey also found 25% of people said they are most likely to argue with their mother, but a majority disputed with siblings.