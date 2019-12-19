It’s happened again. A female Chinese national has been arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago. Wednesday, Jing Lu, a 56-year-old woman was arrested by Palm Beach police. What is going on?

Last month Yujing Zhang was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale to eight months in prison and deportation. At the time of her arrest, she was thought to be a spy because four cell phones, a computer, and an external hard drive were found in her possession.

Jing Lu was asked to leave Mar-a-Lago but she came back onto the grounds of the estate. Palm Beach police were called and she was arrested as she began to take pictures of the property.

Jing Lu had an expired visa. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick isn’t saying much about any details of her arrest. She is charged with loitering and prowling and asked for an attorney. What exactly is going on here is unclear. A Chinese official said that Chinese citizens are expected to abide by local laws. Jing Lu wasn’t arrested when she was kicked off the property but her mistake was coming back and taking pictures. Her actions are certainly suspicious and no doubt raise red flags that she may be a spy.

Originally, Yujing Zhang was thought to be a spy but it was later discovered that she was just an overzealous fan of President Trump. So far Jing Lu isn’t giving any explanations for her behavior. President Trump wasn’t at Mar-a-Lago Wednesday but will be there on Friday for the Christmas holiday. Is it is just a coincidence that two Chinese nationals have trespassed on Trump’s property, just months apart? Is this a coordinated effort by the Chinese government? As we get further down the road to the 2020 presidential election, no stone should be left unturned. When Zhang was arrested, she gave the explanation that she was at Mar-a-Lago for a conference. Then she said she was there to use the swimming pool. As she changed her story and then decided to be her own attorney when she appeared before the judge, it became clear she probably wasn’t a spy but just mentally unstable. She is being detained until she is deported.

Lu not only had photography equipment in her possession, but she was also taking photos when she was arrested. She had to have known that the local police would be called by Mar-a-Lago security when she came back onto the property after being told to leave. With an expired visa, her return was a bold move. If she is a spy, she’s not a very good one.

Jing Lu is being detained at the Palm Beach County Jail. At the time of Zhang’s arrest, President Trump brushed off security concerns by calling her trespassing a fluke. It looks to be a legitimate concern, though. Zhang’s arrest was actually the second such trespassing incident since Trump has been president. In 2018 a University of Wisconsin student was arrested for trespassing. He was able to infiltrate the reception area of the club, mixing in with guests as they arrived at check-in. He didn’t receive any jail time after his arrest – he pleaded guilty and received probation. That incident looks like just a stunt by a dumb college kid. With a third security breach, it sure looks like it’s time for Mar-a-Lago’s security concerns to be addressed. At the time of the college student’s arrest and Yujing Zhang’s, Trump and members of his family were at Mar-a-Lago. They were not in danger but concerns about foreign nationals gaining access to the president and his inner circle on his private property are legitimate.

Federal agencies spent about $3.4 million per Trump visit, much of it on security, according to an analysis of four 2017 trips by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The Secret Service doesn’t decide who is invited or welcome at the resort; that responsibility belongs to the club. Agents do screen guests outside the perimeter before they’re screened again inside.

Since authorities are being tight-lipped for now, we don’t know when it was discovered that Lu’s visa was expired. Did it happen during the screening process as she entered the property or did it happen when her behavior became suspicious? Did it happen when she was caught re-entering the property and taking photographs? These are questions that need to be asked so that security measures can be improved.