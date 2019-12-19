The Supreme Court Will Decide If Religious Schools Are Exempt From Employment Bias Suits

Elizabeth Warren Touts List Of Endorsements Which Includes Accused Sex Predator Ed Buck

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Understanding Democrats’ March Toward Electoral Defeat

Levin: McConnell Should End Pelosi’s Obstruction, Immediately Nullify Impeachment

J. K. Rowling Faces Deluge Of Attacks From LGBTQ Community Over Transgender Tweet

Anti-Impeachment Democrat Jeff Van Drew Officially Switches Parties

Immigration Will Dramatically Shift The Electoral College In Favor Of Democrats, Study Finds

Biden Is ‘Not A Healthy Guy,’ Former Obama Doctor Says

Nancy Pelosi Wants To Talk About Issues Other Than Impeachment

REPORT: Marc Anthony’s 120-Foot Yacht Catches On Fire While Docked In Miami

Bernie Sanders Is Surging In Democratic Primary Polls

‘Incredibly Dangerous’: Lindsey Graham Blasts Democrats For Proposing To Hold Up Senate Impeachment Trial

Mitch McConnell: Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Timeline Is ‘Antithetical To American Justice’

Truck Crashes Through Sarasota-Bradenton Airport In Terrifying Video

Little Boy At Domestic Violence Shelter Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Santa Claus

Surveillance Footage Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell Is Missing, Prosecutors Say

AG Barr Hits Back At Comey’s ‘Nonsense’

Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why She Voted ‘Present’ On Impeachment

Pelosi Says People On Both Political Sides ‘Have A Spring In Their Step’ After Impeachment

Amid Sanctuary Movement Virginia Governor Northam Doubles Down On Gun Control

IG Michael Horowitz Confirms: ‘We Found, Through The Text Messages, Evidence Of People’s Political Bias’ At FBI

RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Democrats Betray America With Impeachment Vote

BRAD BANNON: Trump’s Impeachment Was A Painful Moment In History — But It Was The Right Thing To Do

Tech Innovators Need To Bet On People