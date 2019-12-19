Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic candidate, almost disappeared during the first half of the December presidential debate after being asked only two questions by moderators.

During the first 45 minutes, the former vice president spoke just over three minutes and was sixth out of seventh in speaking time, just four seconds longer than tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Biden currently leads the Democratic field, with 28% support, according to RealClearPolitics. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in second place, with 19% support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third, with 15% in polling.

UPDATE:

Joe Biden ended the debate with four minutes of speaking time less than the rest of the front-runners and was fifth in speaking time out of the seven Democratic candidates on the stage. Only Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer, who are both polling in the low single digits, had less speaking time than Biden. Sanders had the most speaking time with over 20 minutes, Sen. Amy Klobuchar came in second with nearly 20 minutes of speaking time, and Warren was third with over 19 minutes of speaking time.