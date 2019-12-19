Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden signaled support for eliminating hundreds of thousands of blue collar jobs on Thursday night in order to transition to a “greener economy.”

Biden made the remarks during the Democratic presidential debate on CNN which was co-moderated by PBS and Politico.

“Vice President Biden, i’d like to ask you, three consecutive American presidents have enjoyed stints of explosive economic growth due to oil and gas production,” Tim Alberta said. “As president would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing potentially that it could displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in the interest transitioning to that greener economy?”

“The answer is yes,” Biden responded. “The answer is yes.”

