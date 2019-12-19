Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden exploded on Thursday during a presidential debate when he was asked about reparations for African-Americans, saying that immigrants are “the future of America” and people “should get used to it.”

“The reason we’re the country we are is because of immigration,” Biden responded to the question about reparations. “We’ve been able to cherry-pick the very best from every single continent.”

“The people who come here have determination, resilience, they are ready to stand up and work like the devil,” Biden continued. “We have 24 out of every 100 children in our schools today is Hispanic. They idea that we are going to walk away and not provide every opportunity for them is not only stupid and immoral but it’s bad for America.”

“They are the future of America,” Biden continued. “And we should invest in them. Everyone will benefit from them, every single American and you should get used to it.”

“This is a nation of immigrants, that’s who we are, that’s why we’re who we are, that’s what makes us different and we should invest in them,” Biden concluded.

Progressive podcast host Tim Black called Biden, writing on Twitter: “Joe Biden says he’s chomping at the bit to talk about Reparations and then proceeds to speak for 40 seconds without mentioning Black people once, yet uses the term immigrants thrice. #DemDebate”

Daily Wire Editor at Large Josh Hammer wrote the following about Biden’s views on immigration earlier this year:

Biden voted for the George W. Bush-era Secure Fence Act of 2006, but has also consistently supported amnesty policies throughout his career — including the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2007 and the failed “Gang of Eight” immigration bill in 2013. Biden served as vice president when Obama issued two major unilateral executive amnesties, DACA in 2012 and DAPA in 2014 — each of which has been fiercely opposed by conservatives and has been challenged in high-profile lawsuits.