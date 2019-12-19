Leading 2020 Democrat contenders participated in the last debate of 2019 Thursday evening in Los Angeles.

2020 Dem front runner Joe Biden admitted on Thursday night that if he were president, he would be willing to sacrifice economic growth and hundreds of thousands of blue collar jobs to transition to a ‘Green’ economy.

“As president, would you be willing to sacrifice some of that growth, even knowing potentially that it could displace thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy?” the moderator asked Biden.

Without hesitation, Biden said, “The answer is yes!”

Biden said the blue collar workers in oil and natural gas will transition to high paying jobs in green energy .

.@JoeBiden says he would be willing to sacrifice economic growth and the displacement of blue collar jobs in order to transition to a Green economy pic.twitter.com/4lLd6GgKay — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 20, 2019

