Former Vice President Joe Biden lacks the qualifications to serve as president, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in a new interview.

Speaking with MSNBC, Bloomberg said Biden, who served in the Senate from 1973-2009 and was vice president from 2009-2017, has never run a business.

“He’s never been a manager of an organization. He’s never run a school system,” Bloomberg said.

“But no, I don’t think any of them — you know, the presidency shouldn’t be a training job.

“You get in there; you’ve got to hit the ground running. We cannot wait, after what’s happened to our country and all the things that you described, of people not being comfortable, not being optimistic about the future.”

Bloomberg, a longtime businessman who is worth, according to Forbes, more than $55 billion, noted that if the 2020 general election features President Donald Trump vs. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., his choice would be easy.

“I can only tell you, if I were faced with Elizabeth Warren or Donald Trump, I would vote for Elizabeth Warren, even though I don’t agree with her on a lot of things,” he said.

“She is honest and smart and hardworking.”

Bloomberg entered the race for president last month and did not qualify for Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate. The RealClear Politics polling average shows he has 5.1% support.