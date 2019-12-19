As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2017, Rep. Omar swore under penalty of perjury while divorcing her husband (brother?) that she hadn’t seen Ahmed N. Elmi since 2011 and didn’t know anyone who could help her contact him.

Rep. Omar, who clearly has no respect for marriage, is currently going through a divorce from the father of her three children, Ahmed Hirsi, after she was caught cheating on her husband with her political consultant — who was also married.

The consultant, Tim Mynett, was hanging out with Ilhan Omar in public with his 13-year-old son before he told his wife of the affair.

But that’s not all… According to reporter David Steinberg Ilhan not only left the father of her children but she had him fired back home in Minnesota.

Multiple whistleblowers state @IlhanMN had her husband fired on June 14 — financial pressure to prevent him from whistleblowing. https://t.co/5xhTDctUCU https://t.co/jwcvE5q01Q — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) September 19, 2019

Ilhan Omar does not mess around.

Some day the justice will catch up with Ilhan.

On Thursday Ilhan Omar was named as an adulteress in divorce court by her lover’s former wife.

The Daily Mail reported:

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was named as an adulteress in divorce court Thursday by her lover’s former wife as the couple formally ended their marriage. Beth Jordan said she wanted to ‘make a statement’ about her husband Tim Mynett having an affair with the radical Democrat, during the 16-minute hearing in Washington D.C. Mynett left the court after the hearing grinning and clapping his hands in glee. He said he was happy with the proceedings but would not comment further. The hearing ended abruptly shortly after Jordan, 55, spoke publicly of 37-year-old Omar’s affair with Mynett, 38. DailyMail.com first revealed the affair in July, a week after revealing that Omar had split from her husband.

