Freedom Caucus founder and staunch Trump supporter Mark Meadows is leaving Congress and will not seek reelection.
Meadows may retire from his North Carolina seat before the 2020 election.
Meadows made the announcement on Thursday morning.
GOP. Rep. Mark Meadows will not seek re-election pic.twitter.com/DEhC2LJynh
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 19, 2019
Meadows was not specific about his new role assisting President Trump.
The Huffington Post reported:
Meadows, a member of the House Oversight and Transportation committees, said he always considered Congress to be a “temporary job.” His work with Trump and his administration is “only beginning,” he said in his statement.
Asked to elaborate on his new position serving the president, Meadows’ office told HuffPost that nothing had been set.
“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years,” Meadows, 60, said in his statement, “and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come.”
Meadows co-founded the far-right House Freedom Caucus in 2015. He served as the bloc’s chair from 2017 to 2019.
Mark Meadows will be missed!
.@RepMarkMeadows rips Democrats’ impeachment charade: “this has nothing to do with the Constitution” pic.twitter.com/c2EbNOkBUL
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan weighed in on the announcement by his best friend in Congress.
.@MarkMeadows is my best friend in Congress.
He fights for everything that makes our country special. He’ll be sorely missed in Congress by the people of North Carolina and across the nation.
God’s blessings to him and Debbie on whatever the future holds. https://t.co/qhoEctQWJu
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2019
