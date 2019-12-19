Freedom Caucus founder and staunch Trump supporter Mark Meadows is leaving Congress and will not seek reelection.

Meadows may retire from his North Carolina seat before the 2020 election.

Meadows made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Meadows was not specific about his new role assisting President Trump.

The Huffington Post reported:

Meadows, a member of the House Oversight and Transportation committees, said he always considered Congress to be a “temporary job.” His work with Trump and his administration is “only beginning,” he said in his statement.

Asked to elaborate on his new position serving the president, Meadows’ office told HuffPost that nothing had been set.

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years,” Meadows, 60, said in his statement, “and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come.”

Meadows co-founded the far-right House Freedom Caucus in 2015. He served as the bloc’s chair from 2017 to 2019.