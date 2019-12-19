President Donald Trump got one of the biggest political wins of his presidency on Thursday, which comes just hours after Democrats’ partisan impeachment, as the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has officially been passed in both chambers of Congress and now heads to Trump’s desk to sign.

Pelosi, who stalled passing the deal for over a year, held a vote on it just hours after Democrats pushed through partisan articles of impeachment against Trump. USMCA passed in the House in an overwhelming 385-41 vote with 38 Democrats opposing it.

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said, “House passage of the USMCA with such huge bipartisan support is a major milestone and shows just how much President Trump is successfully changing U.S. trade policy so it works for the benefit of American workers, farmers, ranchers and businesses. The USMCA is expected to create between 176,000 and 589,000 new American jobs and substantially increase economic growth. The International Trade Commission’s analysis shows that USMCA will have a more positive impact on our economy, jobs and wages than any other U.S. trade agreement ever negotiated.”

Lighthizer said that the USMCA represented the new “gold standard” in U.S. trade policy and was a massive win for the Trump administration that will be the template of future trade agreements in the future as it prioritizes the American worker.

“It will create tens of thousands of new jobs—many importantly in manufacturing—and increase export opportunities for our farmers, ranchers and businesses. President Trump is keeping his promise to replace the failed NAFTA with a far better trade agreement,” Lighthizer concluded. “This is the first-ever trade coalition of workers, farmers, Republicans, Democrats, business and agriculture groups, organized labor and much more. I would like to thank the many members of the House and Senate for getting us to this point. I would also like to acknowledge the leadership of the business community, agriculture groups, and organized labor who have supported the agreement.”

