Authorities arrested a mother from Calgary after she was allegedly seen assaulting her 14-month-old child while livestreaming herself playing Fortnite, CBC News reported.

The mother’s Twitch account — an online livestreaming service — showed her slapping and biting the child repeatedly, apparently upset that the toddler was distracting her from playing the game. Several hours later she is again seen handling a different child in a rough manner, throwing him or her down onto the bed that she is sitting on.

Police say they received several reports from places as far away as California regarding the video, and on Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit started investigating the incident.

According to CBC News, the user’s Twitch account, not named for the protection of the children, appears to have been deleted, but a copy of the video was posted on Twitter Monday.

Within two hours of viewing the video, police were able to track down the mother’s location and enter her residence where they found her along with a man and two young children. The 31-year-old mother was then arrested while the children were taken to a safe location.

“We want to thank the public and the media for bringing this video to our attention. When you find a video such as this online, it is very important that you report it to police, and not just share it throughout social media platforms,” Child Abuse Unit Staff Sgt. Peter Siegenthaler said in a statement, according to Newsweek. “In this case we were able to act swiftly to locate the children to ensure their well-being, thanks to those who quickly reported the video.”

Siegenthaler confirmed that the mother has been so far charged with one count of assault for her handling of the younger of the two children. Her court date is set for Jan. 17.

