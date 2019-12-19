President Donald Trump was impeached Wednesday and the nation is roaring in response. Beyond the battle in Congress, Hollywood is weighing in with opinions about the historic action.

Jon Voight, who has long supported President Trump, addressed the impeachment in a video posted to Twitter.

“There is a God. And there is a truth,” Voight said. “This left wing lacks truth and are afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country. Let us all stand with God and President Trump,” he continued. “The evil is trying to win. This is a battle for truths and the left are afraid of the ‘true truths’ that President Trump has brought forth.”

Actress Alyssa Milano admitted she had expected to be happy about the vote but instead felt sad.

“I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance,” she wrote in a tweet. “But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover.”

Meanwhile Cole Sprouse of “Riverdale” fame made light of the situation.

“Time for a celebration,” he wrote in a post to Twitter.

He also reworked the lyrics of a classic Christmas song in another tweet.

“Sleeeeep im-heavenly-peaaaachhhhh,” he wrote. “SLEEeep im-heavenlllly-peachhhh. #happyholidays2019”

Actress Kirstie Alley said a storm was brewing.

“Dangerous precedent,” she cautioned her Twitter followers. “Gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whoever is in power… fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade.”