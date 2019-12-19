Hollywood elites celebrated their version of Christmas on Wednesday as the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump along mostly partisan lines, with Democrats passing the two articles of impeachment brought by the House Judiciary Committee.

A slew of far-left celebrities including Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, and Michael Moore gloated over the proceedings, calling President Trump “criminally corrupt” and a “motherfucker.” They also denigrated the Republican Party for being filled with “white men.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore said he gained access to the House gallery to watch the proceedings in person. “Congress is about to impeach a lawless, criminal president,” the Bowling for Columbine director tweeted.

I GOT IN! I AM SEATED IN THE HOUSE GALLERY FRONT ROW WITNESSING HISTORY. CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO IMPEACH A LAWLESS, CRIMINAL PRESIDENT. I had to give my phone up, but will be back tonight and on the podcast to share what I witnessed. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 19, 2019

Filmmaker Rob Reiner labeled Trump “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019

There are not alternative facts. There are only facts. The sky is blue. The world is round. Water is wet. And the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history has committed High Crimes & Misdemeanors & will be Impeached by The United States House Of Representatives. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano said that even though the House voted the way she wanted, the process has left her “sad and heartbroken,” because the “bigotry” supposedly unleashed by Trump “can’t be erased with this vote.”

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

Earlier in the day, Milano wrote that any member of Congress who does not vote to impeach President Trump would be guilty of “dereliction of duty.”

Today is an extremely sad day in American history. The Members took an oath. Failing to act — failing to rein in the abuses of power — would be a dereliction of duty. I stand with our members of Congress as they stand up to #DefendOurDemocracy. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 18, 2019

Actress Patricia Arquette tweeted that President Trump has “run a corrupt administration.”

You have run a corrupt administration just as you ran a fraud university and charity with as the judge said in your charity case a “shocking pattern of illegality.” — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 18, 2019

Jack Ryan and House of Cards actor Michael Kelly lashed out at the Republican Party, calling it a party of “white men.”

Not lost on me that the only people yelling are men.

White men.

Republican Party.

Sad day for our country.

Sad that they will choose party over country and offensive that they have to grandstand while doing so. @GOP we will not forget this. #ImpeachmentDay — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) December 18, 2019

Actress Mia Farrow called President Trump “the most corrupt president of my lifetime.”

Impeached. Your legacy. The most corrupt president of my lifetime. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 18, 2019

Comedian Mike Birbiglia called President Trump a “tax evading, pussy grabbing… fake billionaire.” He also wrote in a tweet: “We wish you a good impeachment.”

🎶 We wish you a good impeachment.” 🎶 (footage from #ImpeachmentMarch in North Carolina) https://t.co/3d6iSZ1xkY — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) December 18, 2019

Actress Meredith Salenger (pictured, left), the second wife of Patton Oswalt, shared a photo of herself in a t-shirt reading “Tick-tock, motherfucker.”

Her The Journey of Natty Gann co-star John Cusack (pictured, right) compared the GOP to a death cult in a bizarre, rambling missive.

Gop deathkkult compare trump to Jesus – in what must be considered by any rational standard – a cement floor /bone crushing

Bottom –

Upwards –@BernieSanders” — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 18, 2019

Former talk show host Rosie O’Donnell expressed religious sentiment in her reaction.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) director Elizabeth Banks echoed the holiday-style celebration of several Washington Post reporters:

