Actress Charlize Theron says she loves her Republican friends because they are Never Trumpers who take issue with the current administration.

The Bombshell star spoke to Vulture at the movie’s recent New York premiere, where she said that she has friends on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

“I do have people in my life who watch Fox. I have Republican friends!” she told Vulture at the premiere.

“I think that we’re living in interesting times, where it’s not black-and-white, and I love my Republican friends because they all take major issue with this administration and its lack of empathy. So I have mad love for Republicans.”

Theron stars as former Fox News host Megyn Kelly in the movie that dramatizes the fall of network founder Roger Ailes, following accusations of sexual harassment from women inside the company.

The Hollywood star voiced her own anti-Trump sentiment last year when she said she was considering leaving the United States because of what she saw as an increase in racism under the Trump administration.

Theron participated in the Women’s March against President Trump at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival where she said she was “pumped” to take a stand against the commander in chief.

“We’re interconnected, man. Like, what happens here is gonna affect everybody everywhere,” she said at the exclusive festival.

[embedded content]

Vulture notes that Bombshell director Jay Roach watches Fox News as a way “to just try to be able to converse with [my relatives] about some of the things that we argue about so much.”

Bombshell, which opens nationwide on Friday, has received mixed reviews but has garnered awards momentum for its cast, which includes Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com