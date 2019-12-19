(FOX NEWS) One of the nation’s top Christian magazine publications called for the removal of President Trump on Thursday, one day after the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against him.

In an editorial titled “Trump Should Be Removed From Office,” Christianity Today editor-in-chief Mark Galli invoked the mission of the magazine’s founder, Billy Graham, to “help evangelical Christians interpret the news in a manner that reflects their faith.”

“We want CT to be a place that welcomes Christians from across the political spectrum, and reminds everyone that politics is not the end and purpose of our being,” Galli wrote. “That said, we do feel it necessary from time to time to make our own opinions on political matters clear—always, as Graham encouraged us, doing so with both conviction and love. We love and pray for our president, as we love and pray for leaders (as well as ordinary citizens) on both sides of the political aisle.”

