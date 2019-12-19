Christianity Today, the flagship Evangelical magazine, called for President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE to be removed from office in a new editorial.

The piece, attributed to Christianity Today Editor in Chief Mark Galli, notes that the magazine’s “typical approach” is to “stay above the fray,” allowing readers to “make their arguments in the public square, to encourage all to pursue justice according to their convictions and treat their political opposition as charitably as possible.”

But editorial criticized Trump, saying “[T]he facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Galli continued, noting that the president has, in his opinion, lowered the standard for presidential decorum, openly admitted to unsavory interactions with women and has worked with a “number of people who are now convicted criminals.”

“The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” Galli said.

“His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused,” he added.

The editor went on to say that the findings from an investigation conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller were not enough to impeach the president, but that the recent impeachment hearings made it clear that Trump abused his power and betrayed his oath of office.

“We believe … that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people.”

Galli opined that none of the president’s positive qualities outweigh the “moral and political danger” America faces under Trump’s leadership, before calling on lawmakers to impeach and remove the president.

Trump was impeached by House lawmakers Wednesday on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — related to his contacts with Ukraine. House Democrats have accused the president of holding up millions in military aid to the country while Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open political investigations into Trump’s political foes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE (D-Calif.) was noncommittal Wednesday on when Democrats will deliver the articles to the Senate. Trump is the third president in American history to be impeached.

The editorial continued, reading, “We love and pray for our president, as we love and pray for leaders (as well as ordinary citizens) on both sides of the political aisle.”

It also alleged that “The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion. This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment.”

However, it called on “the many evangelicals who continue to support” the president to “remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior.”