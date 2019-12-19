Christianity Today, the Evangelical magazine founded by the late Rev. Billy Graham, on Thursday called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment in a rare political statement, calling his phone call to the Ukrainian president “profoundly immoral.”

“We have reserved judgment on Mr. Trump for years now,” Mark Galli wrote in an editorial for the outlet. “Some have criticized us for our reserve. But when it comes to condemning the behavior of another, patient charity must come first. . . . To use an old cliché, it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”

The magazine has been critical of Trump but Thursday took on a bolder stand against the president.

“[T]he facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral,” wrote Galli, who called Trump a “near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

“Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election — that is a matter of prudential judgment,” the editorial said. “That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”

Trump won 81% of the evangelical vote in 2016 and Graham’s son, Franklin, is a supporter of the president.