Colorado radio station 710 KNUS has fired talk radio host Chuck Bonniwell after he said he’d like “a nice school shooting” to interrupt the “never-ending” coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, CBS Denver reports.

The network cancelled the “Chuck & Julie Show” and fired Bonniwell after he made the remark on the air Tuesday afternoon, the day before Trump was officially impeached.

“You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly,” Bonniwell said while talking about the impeachment coverage.

His co-host Julie Hayden, who is also his wife, said at the time, “No, don’t even say that! He didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell added, “No one would be hurt.”

CBS Denver reports that he later apologized for the comment in a now-deleted tweet that read, “I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way.”

The network said in a statement: “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.”

A deadly shooting occurred in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, last May, three weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre. The Highlands Ranch shooting involved two students at the STEM school opening fire in two locations, killing one and wounding eight.