Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday accused Speaker Pelosi of extorting the President by refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Democrats voted to impeach President Trump for ‘abuse of power’ and ‘obstruction of Congress’ on Wednesday night.

Not one Republican voted in favor of impeachment.

Pelosi wore black at her funeral Wednesday night after she walked her caucus off the cliff.

Pelosi gave a presser Wednesday night where she threatened to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

“In the future, you could have a House impeach a president, hold the articles back as a way to extort the president unless you do our bidding, unless you reach an agreement to our liking,” Lindsey Graham said.

“The Constitution never envisioned the House being able to impeach the president and dictate the terms of the trial in the Senate and hold them back at a time of their choosing,” he said. “That does create a Constitutional extortion mechanism that’s dangerous for the country.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “So my concern is the precedent we’re setting. In the future, you could have House impeach a president, hold the articles back as a way to extort the president.” pic.twitter.com/AUcVsxo0Pq — The Hill (@thehill) December 19, 2019

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote that the Senate can acquit even if the House withholds articles of impeachment.

[Pelosi] declined formally to transmit the articles to the Senate on Wednesday evening after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for them, the Senate can act, regardless — and would vote to acquit. That’s because the Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” That is all. The Chief Justice presides over a trial involving the president, but the Senate makes the rules. And the Senate is controlled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who regards what the House has done with contempt.

