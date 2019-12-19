The transgender community and their allies are now directing their rage toward Harry Potter author JK Rowling over her standing by a researcher, Maya Forstater, who was let go from her job for making comments that are considered as “transphobic.” The SJW’s are piling on, referring to Rowling as a “TERF,” which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

The original article regarding Forstater and her court ordeal, from The Guardian:

A researcher who lost her job at a thinktank after tweeting that transgender women cannot change their biological sex has lost a test case because her opinions were deemed to be “absolutist”. In a keenly anticipated judgment that will stir up fresh debate over transgender issues, Judge James Tayler, an employment judge, ruled that Maya Forstater’s views did “not have the protected characteristic of philosophical belief”. Forstater, 45, a tax expert, was a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development (CGD), an international thinktank that campaigns against poverty and inequality. Her contract at the charitable organisation, which is based in Washington and London, was not renewed in March after a dispute over publicising her views on social media. She was accused of using “offensive and exclusionary” language in tweets opposing government proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to self-identify as the opposite sex. The Central London employment tribunal convened a preliminary hearing over the issue of whether her tweets, such as “men cannot change into women”, should be protected under the 2010 Equality Act. She funded her legal challenge through the CrowdJustice website. Forstater has been supported by Index on Censorship. Its chief executive, Jodie Ginsberg, has said previously: “From what I have read of [Forstater’s] writing, I cannot see that Maya has done anything wrong other than express an opinion that many feminists share – that there should be a public and open debate about the distinction between sex and gender.” But in a 26-page judgment released late on Wednesday, Tayler dismissed her claim. “I conclude from … the totality of the evidence, that [Forstater] is absolutist in her view of sex and it is a core component of her belief that she will refer to a person by the sex she considered appropriate even if it violates their dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment. The approach is not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

In response, the hashtag #IStandWithMaya began to propagate on Twitter. Rowling, who has been praised as an outspoken feminist, tweeted this in support of Forstater:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

The original person in question, Maya Forstater:

This is what I believe about sex and gender identity…… My witness statement to the tribunal https://t.co/LwUgfSCvdY — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) November 22, 2019

Here is my story https://t.co/GiyuPSomRn The context is that women (mainly) who will not bow to the recent orthodoxy that “transwomen are women” are being hounded out of jobs https://t.co/BZBwrcGgUD https://t.co/O9VSbldHs4 — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) November 23, 2019

In response, the transgender activists are losing their minds, firing off against Forstater and Rowling. #TransRightsAreHumanRights is now trending on twitter, as if speaking in favor of biological women is somehow infringing on transgender rights. Transadvocate.com reports:

JK Rowling has long hinted that she sympathized with sex essentialist so-called “radical feminist” idea that nobody’s phenotype is transitioned when trans people medically transition, and thus, trans women are males and trans men are females. However, Rowling has now openly announced her public support of TERF ideology. The backstory for this seemingly innocuous tweet is that a TERF activist, Maya Forstater sued to be given the special right of consequence-free speech. Such suits are a relatively new frontier of TERF activism. Meghan Murphy, a Canadian TERF, sued Twitter for the special right to harass trans women on its platform. Murphy was represented by Republican operative and past editor of the Heritage Foundation’s Policy Review magazine, Harmeet K Dhillon. Joining Murphy’s suit was Noah Peters, attorney for a White supremacist who previously sued Twitter for not hosting his racist tweets. Like Murphy, who was banned from Twitter, Forstater was apparently fired from her job for harassing trans people on Twitter. Like Murphy, Forstater claimed that she was being oppressed for her philosophical beliefs. However, the court found that she was, in actuality, harassing trans people. Right-wing media outlets have decried Forstater’s newly-minted victim status, resulting in people donating thousands to her. Likewise, Rowling is currently enjoying reporting that purposefully obfuscates the malignant goals of their activism, casting the two as victims of a Leftist–easily offended–PC–anti-free speech–cancel culture. With her promotion of Forstater’s TERF bigotry, Rowling seems to make clear that she supports:

Sex essentialism so that trans women are men and trans men are women;

The notion that trans women should use male public hygiene facilities;

The notion that the equal existence of trans people oppress cis women; and,

TERFs should be given the special right of consequence-free speech.

Out.com adds:

J.K. Rowling is making headlines for defending a woman whose employer declined to continue her contract over her anti-trans tweets. On Thursday, the Harry Potter author tweeted #IStandWithMaya in response to the case of Maya Forstater. A visiting fellow at the Center for Global Development, Forstater’s contract with the nonprofit think tank was not renewed after she tweeted “men cannot change into women” in regards to the Gender Recognition Act, a proposed U.K. law that would allow transgender people to self-identify their gender. In tweeting her dissatisfaction with the verdict, Rowling argued that women were being forced “out of their jobs for stating that sex is real.” While her comments were met with glee from gender-critical British feminists — a group often referred to as Trans Exclusive Radical Feminists or “TERFs” — leading trans activists, writers, and public figures responded with shock and dismay. Charlotte Clymer, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, called Rowling’s tweets “heartbreaking.” “In fact, the World Health Organization — among countless other medical authorities — validate trans people in their authentic gender identity,” said Clymer. “It is quite clear you don’t understand the first thing about the trans community or the science at play.” For some, the controversy will confirm long-term speculation that Rowling holds anti-trans views. In 2018, Rowling “liked” a post from a Twitter user complaining that support for transgender people amounts to “misogyny.” “Men in dresses get brocialist solidarity I never had,” the individual claimed.

The Human Rights Campaign, founded by accused pedophile and sex abuser Terry Bean, issued this statement:

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 19, 2019

So to recap, according to wackjob leftists, if you stand up for an actual woman who’s being oppressed, and you’re not 100% on the trans train, you are, by default, guilty of human rights violations, and you are “not worthy of respect” because you are now intimidating and “hostile.”

Perhaps this tweet will cause some short circuiting;

As a lesbian, #IStandWithMaya. If we cannot acknowledge sex then we cannot acknowledge same-sex attraction. That erasure of lesbian and gay sexuality is unacceptable. https://t.co/TrZFv443h0 — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) December 19, 2019

