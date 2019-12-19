Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on Wednesday evening said that President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on her and her late husband won’t keep her from performing her duties.

During a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday, Trump said Rep. John Dingell, the congresswoman’s late husband, might be “looking up” from hell after his death earlier this year.

“I’m going to keep doing my job,” Dingell said on CNN’s “New Day” a few hours after Trump made the remark. “If he thinks he’s going to keep me from doing my job, I’m going to be right back at it when I leave here.”

The congresswoman previously tweeted: “Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

When asked if she expected an apology from Trump, Dingell said he didn’t want to “get into any politics,” adding, “I don’t want to politicize my husband. I don’t want to politicize his death.”

She said, “It is still something that I’m really grieving over. This Thanksgiving was really hard and Christmas is harder. And I’m going to go back to doing my job and doing a good job for the people of my district.”