On Wednesday night, as House Democrats voted to impeach him, an ebullient President Trump defiantly stated at a huge rally in Michigan, “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time.”

Trump stated, “What a victory we had in Michigan … I’m thrilled to be here with thousands of hard-working patriots as we celebrate the miracle of Christmas, the greatness of America and the glory of God … And did you notice everybody is saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again? Did you notice? I remember when I first started this beautiful trip, this beautiful journey, I just said to the First Lady, ‘You’re so lucky, I just took you on this fantastic trip.’ It’s so much fun; they want to impeach you; they want to do worse than that. By the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before; we did nothing wrong, and we have tremendous support in the Republican party like we’ve never had before.”

Trump joked, “I don’t know if you know this, but probably ten years ago I was honored; I was the Man of the Year, by I think, somebody, whoever, (laughter) I was the Man of the Year in Michigan, can you believe it? Long time … And that was long before I ever decided to do this; I was happy; I had a beautiful life. What the hell did I do this for?” (laughter) Trump added, “But look how we’re doing? Do we love it? I love it,” bringing a sustained ovation.

Trump turned to the impeachment proceedings targeting him, asserting, “With today’s illegal, unconstitutional, partisan impeachment, the do-nothing Democrats — and they are do nothing; all they want to do is focus on this; what they could be doing — are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter. This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat party. Have you seen my polls in the last four weeks? Crazy. It’s crazy. You know why? We have an election right down the road. I announced three months ago that I’m running. I’ll give you a little clue; I announced because I figured once I announced, they’d never impeach; nobody would be so stupid; but they’ve been trying to impeach me from day one.”

Trump brought up Hillary Clinton, saying, “I hear she wants to run again. Wouldn’t that be great? Oh, we would love that. You think the Democrats are screwed up? Wait until that happens.”

Trump asserted, “It’s all gonna end soon, and it’s gonna come out a beautiful, great victory for the Republican party and for this nation,” prompting chants of “Four more years!”

Trump continued, “So that’s it. We have the greatest country. We’ve turned around the ship. We need four more years.”

He concluded with his traditional promises: “Together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.”