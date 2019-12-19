(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson said he stands “in good conscience” after being one of the only Democratic members to vote against both articles of impeachment.

On Wednesday night, House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was down party lines with the exception of three members.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew had already announced that he would vote against impeachment and signaled that he plans to switch party affiliations to join the Republican Party. Despite insisting he’s still a “registered Democrat” following the impeachment vote, other members of the party rejected him, saying, “He’s not a Democrat.”

