The Democrats are holding a primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on Thursday night.

Trump supporters welcomed the Democrats to campus.

And city officials are cleaning up the homeless camps and trash heaps near the campus for the debate.

The city has never done ANYTHING about the homeless crisis who are all over our neighborhoods, until today!!

Democrats have to HIDE their homeless dumps from the American public.

KFI AM reported:

Residents in Venice say they’re seeing lots of cleanups at homeless camps near Loyola Marymount University ahead of Thursday’s Democratic debate. Seven Democrats are scheduled to take the stage tonight for the last Democratic debate of 2019, less than a month ahead of the crucial Iowa caucuses. Dump trucks, homeless service workers and police have been cleaning up encampments “They usually have, along Grandview, all kinds of homeless people in tents and everything,” one resident told KFI’s Andrew Mollenbeck. “It’s completely different,” another resident said. “For the most part, the city does little to nothing to combat that unless there’s a media spotlight on Santa Monica, and/or Venice.”

Some residents in Venice say they’re seeing lots of cleanups at homeless encampments right before the Democratic presidential debate. City officials say the cleanups are routine. @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/fKhgZAoDqQ — mollenbeck (@amollenbeckKFI) December 19, 2019

