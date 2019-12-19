As the Democratic Party moves to impeach President Trump, his core base of supporters — evangelical Christians — have pledged their loyalty to him in the face of what they see as a partisan witch hunt.

According to Fox News, as the House voted on articles impeachment Wednesday, several evangelical leaders took to social media to publicly voice support for the president. Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White-Cain, denounced the impeachment move as a wicked and demonic attack against the president.

“Tonight we lift up President Trump in prayer against all wickedness and demonic schemes against him and his purpose in the name of Jesus,” White-Cain wrote, as reported by Fox News. “Surround him with your angels and let them encamp around about him. Let all demonic stirrings and manipulations be overturned!”

Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, also said, “Dems have been trying to destroy Trump since day one. We need to pray for President Trump and this nation.”

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, said in a joint statement that the impeachment essentially excludes millions of Americans by overturning the results of a free and fair election.

“The Democrats in the House impeached millions of God-fearing, family-loving and patriotic Americans from the Democrat[ic] and Republican parties,” said the two reverends. “Our relentless prayers especially rest with the president of the United States and upon all of those who led us into this utterly partisan disregard of the most powerful tool our Founders gave us to undo a presidential election — which is exactly what this is an attempt to do.”

According to HuffPost, white evangelical Christians have been some of President Trump’s fiercest supporters throughout the partisan impeachment inquiry.

As Trump faces increasingly grim polling numbers over impeachment, white evangelicals have dug in as his most loyal defenders. According to a Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted in late October, about a month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the official launch of the impeachment probe, 80% of white evangelicals opposed impeaching Trump and removing him from office (compared to just 47% of the public at large). Two-thirds of white evangelicals believed Trump did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Among white evangelicals who identify as Republican, 99% of them opposed impeachment, according to an October analysis by the Public Religion Research Institute. Moreover, white evangelicals approve of Trump’s job performance more than any other demographic does ― a rate 20 and 30 points higher than those of white mainline Protestants and white Catholics, respectively.

While the Left would certainly love to paint white evangelical Christians into a corner known as the “cult of Trump,” recent polls out of battleground states show that swing voters from 2016 have also put themselves squarely in Trump’s camp. Many of these voters agree that the Democrats have wasted important time in pursuit of impeachment, distracting from more pressing issues.

“A focus group of swing voters in the battleground state of Michigan told media outlet Axios that they’re sticking with Donald Trump, potentially taking Michigan out of the ‘swing state’ category,” The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported.