(WXYZ) A Detroit demolition group has allegedly demolished the wrong house for a second time, the city said on Wednesday.

The Detroit Building Authority issued a violation notice on Wednesday morning to Adamo Group for a wrongful demolition. It was fist reported by the Detroit Free Press. According to the DBA, the contractor has seven days to appeal.

DPA Special Projects Director Brian Farkas said that on June 18, the city awarded Adamo a $25,201 contract for the demolition of a fire damaged structure at 14661 Alma.

Read the full story ›