President Donald Trump mocked Democrats on Thursday for voting to impeach him without delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“Now the Do-Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles and not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump noted it was the job of the Senate to set the time and place of an impeachment trial.

“If the Do-Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by Default!” he wrote.

Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday night after the impeachment vote she did not have a timeline for sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she was concerned about whether or not they would get a fair trial in a Republican-led Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to respond to Pelosi’s process in a Senator floor speech on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Trump again marveled not a single House Republican voted to impeach him, signaling the overall partisan exercise undertaken by Pelosi.

“100 percent Republican Vote. That’s what people are talking about,” he wrote. “The Republicans are united like never before!”

