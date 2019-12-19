John Durham, the federal prosecutor investigating the origins of the Russia probe, has asked the CIA for former Director John Brennan’s communications records, including his discussions with former FBI Director James Comey, reports The New York Times.

Durham is zeroing in on Brennan’s intel assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. He is also looking into whether Brennan privately contradicted his public statements about the anti-Trump Steele dossier and about “any debate among the intelligence agencies over their conclusions on Russia’s interference.”

The intelligence community in January 2017 concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Trump’s chances of winning the election by damaging Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Brennan this fall told MSNBC he was not hiding anything.

“I feel good about what it is we did as an intelligence community, and I feel very confident and comfortable with what I did, so I have no qualms whatsoever about talking with investigators who are going to be looking at this in a fair and appropriate manner,” he said.

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News that Durham was not “just looking at the FBI,” calling the investigation “much broader.”

“He is looking at other agencies,” he said. “He is looking at all the conduct — both before and after the election.”