Ed Henry will be the new co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News, the cable network announced Thursday.

The veteran Washington journalist will replace Bill Hemmer on the mid-morning show. Henry, 48, is slated to co-host the program with Sandra Smith starting Jan. 20.

“Ed is one of the best all-around journalists in the field and his ability to transition from breaking news to anchor has made him a valuable addition to the team. I have no doubt he’ll excel alongside Sandra Smith as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, in a statement Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“America’s Newsroom,” which airs for three hours on weekdays starting at 9 a.m., delivered an average of 1.59 million total viewers this year, beating out CNN and MSNBC during those hours.

“It has been an incredible honor to cover major breaking news here at home and all around the world as chief national correspondent and chief White House correspondent before that,” Henry said on Thursday. “Now I am grateful to take that experience to the anchor desk, and help kick off our news coverage every single morning.”

Henry, a onetime political analyst at the Washington-based talk radio station WMAL, served as a senior White House correspondent for CNN before joining Fox News in 2011.

Hemmer, who has been co-hosting “America’s Newsroom,” was tapped earlier this month to fill the 3 p.m. slot vacated by Shepard Smith when he abruptly left the network in October. Hemmer will move to the hourlong program in January.