(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Elle magazine selected two vocal anti-Semites as part of its list of “20 Women Of Color In Politics To Watch In 2020.”

Elle‘s list included Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Linda Sarsour, both of whom have come under fire for their dissemination of anti-Semitic rhetoric and support for the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Both women have been criticized by the Jewish community and organizations that combat hateful rhetoric. Elle deputy editor Jessica Roy did not respond to a Washington Free Beacon request for comment.

