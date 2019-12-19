The conservative Club for Growth PAC launched a campaign to expose the Democrats’ growing socialist movement ahead of Thursday night’s 2020 Democrat presidential debate, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The Club for Growth PAC, a conservative PAC dedicated to electing limited-government conservatives, launched “The Goal Is Control” campaign ahead of Thursday night’s 2020 Democrat presidential debate. The campaign will feature six videos that will display across social media networks, urging viewers to sign an online petition calling on Democrats to stop supporting socialism.

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth PAC, said in a statement, “Socialists want your money, your car, your cheeseburgers, and now they want to control elections with impeachment because they think they know better than the American people.”

Here is the Club for Growth PAC’s featured ad.

[embedded content]

The conservative group launched another ad, detailing their uncontrollable drive to impeach President Donald Trump.

[embedded content]

This ad discusses how the Democrats’ push for a carbon tax would cripple the economy and establish more control over Americans’ lives.

This Club for Growth ad discusses how Rep. Ilham Omar (D-MN) said that Democrats could pursue a wealth tax as high as 90 percent. [embedded content] [embedded content] This conservative PAC ad discusses 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who said that Americans should use fewer straws and eat fewer burgers to combat climate change. The ad also features Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who believes that the world needs to become vegetarian to combat the alleged dangers of climate change. [embedded content] [embedded content] This ad discusses how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claims Americans need to adopt electric vehicles to fight climate change. “It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t conceive as possible right now,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Anderson Cooper. [embedded content] [embedded content] Not only has the Club for Growth served as one of the leading conservative groups to fight the Democrats’ growing appetite for socialism; the group has also targeted Democrats and Republicans who have backed impeachment against President Donald Trump. The Club for Growth launched ads against some of the House Democrats’ most vulnerable members for backing the impeachment inquiry, such as Reps. Jared Golden (D-ME), Sean Casten (D-IL), Joe Cunningham (D-SC), and Ben McAdams (D-UT). The conservative group even targeted Sen. Mitt Romney in October for not fighting the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. He said that Utah Republicans are “disgusted” with Utah’s junior senator. McIntosh said that the goal of the Club for Growth PAC’s campaign is to send that message to the Democratic socialists that America is not a socialist country. “The goal is not efficiency or prosperity. These power-hungry Socialists dream of a world where the people are controlled by the State, but Club for Growth PAC and conservatives across the country are working hard to make sure we send them a message on Election Day to get out of our lives,” he said. Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

You Might Like









[embedded content]