Sen. Lindsey Graham, Former Senator John McCain and Ambassador Yovanovitch

Senator Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity he will call in corrupt liar Adam Schiff to testify before the US Senate on his sham impeachment proceedings. Lindsey Graham is a big talker but he has no desire to discover the truth.

This past week Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Maria Bartiromo he will end the impeachment process “as soon as possible.”

Lindsey will not investigate liar Adam Schiff, or Eric Ciaramella, or the Biden Crime Family, or the Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election — he’s determined to hide the Truth from the American public.

Lindsey Graham again on Wednesday defied President Trump and vowed to protect the Democrats and their deep state operatives.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said he will not support calling any witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial against President Trump, including witnesses Trump wants to summon. “I’m going to tell the president, ‘no,’ to his witnesses request because I think what is best for the country is to get this behind us as soon as possible,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Wednesday. The House is set to impeach Trump Wednesday night on two articles charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate will hold a trial in January, and Democrats and Republicans are battling over the proceedings.

What may be more likely is that Senator Graham is doing what’s best for himself, not the country!

In late 2016, after the Presidential election, Senators Graham, McCain and Klobucher visited the Ukraine and met with President Poroshenko, the corrupt President of the Ukraine. McCain bragged about it at the time. Note that this was the same time that the Deep State and Comey’s FBI was spying on President Trump and preparing their coup of the incoming President.

Senators Graham, McCain and Klobucher visited the Ukraine and along with US Ambassador Yovanovich, met with Poroshenko:

Spending #NewYearsEve w/ brave #Ukrainian Marines at a forward combat outpost – we stand w/ them in their fight against #Putin‘s aggression pic.twitter.com/vkz0gdozVV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 31, 2016

The McCain, Graham and Klobucher meeting was caught on video:

US politicians and government personalities were more than happy to visit the Ukraine and many, like the Bidens and the Kerry’s, were paid handsomely.

Hillary visited the Ukraine:

Even Special Counsel Robert Mueller visited the Ukraine:

Why did these American politicians visit the Ukraine? It might be because of potential huge payouts.

Memos released earlier this month reveal Burisma Holdings, Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian natural gas company, pressured the Obama State Department to help end the corruption investigation during the 2016 election cycle just one month before then-Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor probing his son Hunter. Joe Biden later bragged about getting Viktor Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Burisma indictment reveals that former Ukrainian President Yanukovich illegally obtained $17.4 billion and laundered it through an investment fund close to the US Democratic Party.

The MP explained that this information makes up a part of a large-scale scheme of Zlochevsky’s money laundering that involved politicians from the time of ex-President Viktor Yanukovich who continued this scheme under another (now former) President Pyotr Poroshenko, with the backing of former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Gontareva. “We will reveal the information about the financial pyramid scheme that was created in Ukraine and developed by everyone beginning with Yanukovich and later by Poroshenko. This system is still working under the guidance of the current managerial board of the National Bank, ensuring that money flows in the interest of people who stole millions of dollars, took it offshore and bought Ukrainian public bonds turning them into the Ukrainian sovereign debt,” Dubinksy claimed. He then added that “in both cases of Yanukovich and Poroshenko, Ms. Gontareva and companies she controls were investing the stolen funds.” Another Verkhovna Rada MP, Andrei Derkach, claimed that the US Franklin Templeton Investments management company was also involved in the scheme. “The investigation suggests that the Yanukovichs illegally obtained $7.4 billion and laundered it through an investment fund close to the US Democratic Party as government domestic loan bonds,” he pointed out.

US politicians and government personalities were more than happy to visit the Ukraine and many were suspected of being paid handsomely. Others have suspected this as well.

Is this why Senator Graham doesn’t want to get to the bottom of the Democrat’s fake Ukrainian impeachment sham? To protect his back? What is going on?

