Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during the PBS/Politico 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate that the billionaire donor class opposes his agenda for the nation.

“The idea that [Bernie Sanders] is suggesting that I am in the pocket of billionaires when in fact they oppose everything I’ve ever done and continue to do,” Biden started.

In actuality, 44 billionaires are supporting Biden in his effort to win the Democrat nomination for president, as Forbes recently detailed. Those billionaires include Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Biden’s agenda, which centers on throwing out President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda, would remove tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum imports to aid multinational corporations that outsource their supply chains.

Similarly, Biden has promised to increase legal immigration levels to provide big business and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with an endless flow of cheaper foreign workers, who will compete against America’s working and middle class for American jobs.

Oppositely, Trump has imposed tariffs to push multinational corporations to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and decrease immigration levels to boost U.S. wages and drive down foreign competition against American-made businesses and American workers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.