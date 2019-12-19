Lin Wood, an attorney known for taking on major news publications in defamation cases, laid out on Wednesday night how President Donald Trump can outmaneuver Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential next move on impeachment.

Numerous publications, including Politico and The Washington Post, reported on Wednesday that Pelosi was considering withholding the articles of impeachment from the GOP-controlled Senate because she was worried that the political trial would be biased.

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” Pelosi told reporters following the Democrats’ purely partisan impeachment. “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.”

“Pelosi’s comments, which echo suggestions raised by other Democrats throughout the day, inject new uncertainty into the impeachment timetable and send the House and Senate lurching toward a potential institutional crisis,” Politico reported. “Though the House adopted two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of congressional investigations, it must pass a second resolution formally naming impeachment managers to present the case in the Senate. That second vehicle triggers the official transmission of articles to the Senate.”

Wood, who is representing Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann in his multi-million dollar lawsuits against numerous media companies, laid out his plan on Twitter in a nine tweets, which appear below in enumerated order:

If House fails to timely deliver impeachment articles to Senate, @realDonaldTrump must immediately seek writ of mandamus from U.S. Supreme Court, ordering articles to be delivered. Constitutional process of impeachment mandates due process to the impeached, the President. Not only does Constitution mandate due process be afforded to the accused, @realDonaldTrump, the dispute between Executive & Legislative branches of our gov’t must be resolved with certainty by Judicial branch. Supreme Court must act. Such action will not be for or against @realDonaldTrump , it will only be FOR the document that is sole basis for our existence as a country, US Constitution. The chaos created by this dispute between 2 branches of gov’t threatens foundation of country. Dispute over impeachment of @realDonaldTrump between 2 branches is legally ripe for Judicial branch resolution as it threatens harm to US Constitution that is irreparable if allowed to occur. The voice of the Supreme Law of our country must be heard & obeyed. It is Constitutional DUTY of US Supreme Court to immediately intervene in dispute between Legislative & Executive branches over impeachment process arising from articles passed today by House to impeach @realDonaldTrump . Articles issued must now be tried & resolved by Senate. US Constitution requires Executive Branch (President) to execute law, Legislative Branch (Congress) to pass law, & Judicial Branch (US Supreme Court) to interpret law. If US Supreme Court refuses to act, NO Constitutional Branch of our Country can perform its required duties. To be clear, I presently support re-election of @realDonaldTrump , but my statements in 1- 6 are not made out of bias or partisanship. They are based solely on the truth of the law of our land the US Constitution, not on party affiliation or political support. The issue is NOT how US Supreme could or should rule on dispute. The issue is that US Supreme Court has a Constitutional duty to rule. Our Constitution demands a resolution by US Supreme Court. Our country is founded & based on rule of law. Our supreme law is US Constitution. IF House does not deliver articles for trial in Senate & IF US Supreme Court does not act at this time, @USSenate must force issue over articles of impeachment of @realDonaldTrump by taking action on its own authority. The issue must be forced to a resolution without delay.

Democrats impeached Trump in the first purely partisan impeachment in U.S. history, as no Republicans voted for it and multiple Democrats voted against it.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram suggested what might be behind Pelosi’s potential move, tweeting: “Some polling reveals that impeachment is really hurting Democrats. Perhaps this was Pelosi’s gambit all along. Impeach the President. Take a stand for the Constitution. But apply an emergency hand brake on impeachment by not sending the articles to the Senate.”

Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech added: “What Pelosi wants to avoid is the outcome of any trial in the Senate: a bipartisan vote to acquit.”

